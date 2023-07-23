MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this week signed into law a Republican-authored bill that aims to boost literacy by changing how students are taught to read.
The legislation emphasizes a phonics-based approach to reading skills rather than the current method of balanced literacy, which places less focus on phonics and emphasizes using context clues to figure out a word's meaning, one of its authors, Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay) said in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record.
"It turns out that's really not a good way to teach kids how to read, and as a result over the past 40 years reading scores across the country have steadily declined," he said.
To help increase reading scores, the bill would also create an Office of Literacy within the Department of Public Instruction, a literacy coaching program and offer grants to help schools buy new materials aligning with the changed curriculum.
Some education groups, including the Wisconsin State Reading Association, oppose the changes, arguing the new approach "will restrict local control; restrict what and how elementary teachers and university faculty can teach; and, specifies one method and vendor in regard to professional development training."
In a joint statement with the WSRA, Wisconsin Education Association Council president Peggy Wirtz-Olsen argued the legislation was "developed through backroom deals between politicians and bureaucrats instead of talking to licensed teachers who work with students every day."
Kitchens took issue with that, saying lawmakers worked closely with countless stakeholders, including the DPI, to draft the legislation.
The legislation also required some compromises to earn enough support to move forward.
Some, Kitchens said, wanted kids who weren't reading at grade level in third grade to be held back.
"Rather than holding them back, where we ended up is that any kid that's not at grade level in third grade is going to be put on a plan and they will stay on that plan to catch them back up," he said. "Until they're reading at grade level again, they don't come off of that, and the parents have to agree that, 'Hey, we're good now, we don't need any more special attention.'"
Kitchens recalled reaching out to Evers at the beginning of the session and finding out they had common ground on the issue. The final product, he said, was a win for both Democrats and Republicans.
"Honestly, I've not seen anything in my time in the Legislature quite like this where we were able to work together and come to a good compromise," he said. "It's been an evolution; last session and the session before that we did some things with literacy and we really weren't on the same page with the governor and he vetoed things."
Still, Kitchens acknowledged, the new approach "isn't going to fix every problem" and lawmakers need to continue to work on legislation to solve issues children face in attaining an education.
"If we want to improve outcomes for kids in our classrooms across the board, this bill is only one small part of the work we have to do—we must continue making meaningful investments in our kids and our schools, bolster our education workforce to help keep class sizes small, and expand access to mental health services and healthy meals in our schools so our kids can bring their full and best selves to our classrooms," he said.
The changes are set to begin rolling out this year.
