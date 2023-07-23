Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this week signed into law a Republican-authored bill that aims to boost literacy by changing how students are taught to read.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this week signed into law a Republican-authored bill that aims to boost literacy by changing how students are taught to read.

The legislation emphasizes a phonics-based approach to reading skills rather than the current method of balanced literacy, which places less focus on phonics and emphasizes using context clues to figure out a word's meaning, one of its authors, Rep. Joel Kitchens (R-Sturgeon Bay) said in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record.