Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin spoke with political reporter Will Kenneally this week to explain what this means for people on those medications.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Late last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a list of 10 drugs that Medicare will be able to negotiate the price of thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Negotiations are set to happen this year and into 2024, with negotiated prices starting in 2026.