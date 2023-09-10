MADISON, Wis. -- Late last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a list of 10 drugs that Medicare will be able to negotiate the price of thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.
Negotiations are set to happen this year and into 2024, with negotiated prices starting in 2026.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., praised the move as a step in helping to rein in prescription drug costs.
"For years, Medicare had been banned from negotiating with the big pharmaceutical companies for lower prices, and I was fighting for a long time to give them the right to do this to bring down prices," Baldwin said in an interview that aired Sunday on For the Record. "We have way too many folks who have to choose between paying the rent, food on the table or being able to afford their life-saving prescription medications, and it should not be that way."
More medications are set to be added to the list in the future, but Baldwin said many of those she wanted to see be included initially -- some of the most expensive -- were.
"In the process of coming up with the first 10 medications that Medicare is going to negotiate to lower the prices of, I was urging the [Biden] administration to pick those that are most costly for Wisconsin seniors but also particular medications that fight cancer, that people who have diabetes and other chronic conditions are on that will make the biggest difference in the lives of Wisconsin seniors," she said.
While the negotiations will only directly affect those on Medicare, Baldwin said she expects to see a "ripple effect" across the industry.
"Obviously Medicare is predominantly a program for seniors and those with certain chronic conditions or disabilities, and yet there's always a close relationship between what Medicare pays and what the private insurance sector is willing to reimburse," she said, "and so I do believe that this will have a ripple impact for others who are not on Medicare."
Watch the full interview above.
