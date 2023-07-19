Madison
Digital Content Manager
MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time this season, Mother Nature appears to be cooperating with Concerts on the Square.
After weeks of bad weather luck, the event should go on without any weather problems Wednesday night, according to forecasts from the First Warn Weather team.
The Madison area will see the possibility of thunderstorms Wednesday night, but they won't move into the area until closer to midnight and won't threaten the concert on the Capitol Square.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
This would be the first time this season the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra hasn't had to move off of their plans for the Wednesday night summer concert series. The season-opening show had to be postponed twice due to air quality concerns before organizers ultimately decided to reschedule it for later in the season, while the past two Wednesdays were rained out with concerts being held on Thursday instead.
Last week, the Thursday performance was delayed due to a burst of storms that swept through the Madison area in the late afternoon.
