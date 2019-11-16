For the first time in forever (or 6 years), a new 'Frozen' film hits theaters

Disney via CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Step aside, "Let it Go!" Parents will soon have a new earworm to get out of their heads.

After six long, "Frozen"-less years, the sound of children shrieking with excitement will once again fill local theaters, as the highly anticipated Disney sequel premieres Friday, Nov. 22.

The Disney sequel is expected to generate more than $100 million during its opening weekend.

As part of the winter hype train for the film, Marcus Theaters is hosting a free, "Frozen" family party from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24.

Marcus' family-focused celebrations will include snacks, make-your-own Olaf treat bags, and paper snowflakes.

Participating theaters include both the Marcus Point Cinema in Madison and the Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie. Marcus' locations in Appleton, Waukesha, and New Berlin are also participating.

According to Marcus Theaters, families can use the parties as a way to burn off extra energy before or after the film.

The original "Frozen" debuted on the same date in 2013 and was a surprise success for Disney, becoming its highest-grossing animated film of all time until it was edged out by "The Lion King" this summer.

Copyright 2019 CNN A new trailer gives a glimpse of Elsa and Anna's new "Frozen" adventure.

The film's reach extends well beyond theaters: Disney has secured 11 promotional partners for the film, so you've likely seen "Frozen 2"-themed commercials airing for the past few weeks.

Ziploc, Google Home, J.C. Penney, Nature's Own, General Mills, Enterprise, Juicy Juice, McDonald's, Icebreakers and Glade, are new sponsors. Kellogg's, the 11th, was also a partner of the first "Frozen." The film will have more than 250 million touchpoints in U.S. retail, Disney says.

