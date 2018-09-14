Football team affected by flooding gets gift from competitors
LA FARGE, Wis. - The Kickapoo-La Farge Predators high school football team was affected by last month's historic flooding. At a game Monday, their competitors brought them supplies in a "heartwarming gesture."
According to a Facebook post from La Farge Schools, the team from Riverdale High School voiced their support for the flooding victims, who experienced severe flooding and "heartbreak" in the Kickapoo Valley.
The post said that when the Riverdale team arrived to the varsity game, they brought with them two pickup trucks full of supplies.
The team brought books, food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and a $300 check for the area food pantry.
The post said that though the teams are not well-connected, the act of kindness deserved thanks for the staff, parents and students of the Riverdale school.
