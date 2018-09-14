News

Football team affected by flooding gets gift from competitors

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 09:06 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 09:12 PM CDT

LA FARGE, Wis. - The Kickapoo-La Farge Predators high school football team was affected by last month's historic flooding. At a game Monday, their competitors brought them supplies in a "heartwarming gesture."

According to a Facebook post from La Farge Schools, the team from Riverdale High School voiced their support for the flooding victims, who experienced severe flooding and "heartbreak" in the Kickapoo Valley.

The post said that when the Riverdale team arrived to the varsity game, they brought with them two pickup trucks full of supplies.

The team brought books, food, toiletries, cleaning supplies and a $300 check for the area food pantry.

The post said that though the teams are not well-connected, the act of kindness deserved thanks for the staff, parents and students of the Riverdale school. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration