Madison
August 21, 2023 @ 1:47 am
Digital Producer
Black Restaurant Week wrapped up in Madison Sunday with the Food Taste Jamboree
MADISON, Wis. -- Black Restaurant Week wrapped up Sunday with the Food Taste Jamboree.
Black Restaurant Week highlights black-owned cuisine from around the Madison area. Vendors gathered Sunday to give people a taste of all sorts of foods.
A total of 30 food vendors attended the jamboree, showcasing soul food, Costa Rican BBQ, Jamaican food, West African food and more.
"The people are coming out and they love this, so it's growing in popularity," Camile from the Black Chamber of Commerce said.
There were also 20 non-food vendors as well as resources for small-business owners.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.