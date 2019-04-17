Fontana man killed in two-car crash in Bradford Township

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BRADFORD, Wis. - An 85-year-old man from Fontana died Tuesday after he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an eastbound car.

According to a release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on East U.S. Highway 11/14 at South County Road C in the Town of Bradford at 1:41 p.m. Fire and EMS responded along with a first response medical doctor from Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

The release said the 85-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mercury Milan while traveling northbound on South County Road C, but didn't stop at East US Highway 11/14. An eastbound 2018 Chrysler Pacific driven by a 76-year-old Delavan man t-boned the Milan. Both vehicles pushed onto a vacant business lot due to the impact.

The 86-year-old man was taken to the Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center where he died at 3:10 p.m. The other driver and his 70-year-old wife were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. They do not expect any citations or arrests at this time.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.