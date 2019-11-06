Fond du Lac County squad car hit during crash; Sheriff's Office reminds drivers to slow down

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to slow down during bad weather after one of its squad cars was crashed into Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened as a deputy was assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol with a crash on southbound Interstate 41 near Johnson Street.

In the post, authorities said emergency lights were flashing at the scene and that visibility was not an issue despite the snow. They also said drivers had plenty of time to slow down and pass the scene safely.

No one was injured in the crash, according to the Facebook post.

The Sheriff's Office shared some photos from crashes last year to further encourage drivers to take it easy during bad weather.

