Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:16 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A flyover is expected in honor of Maj. Gen. Raymond A. Matera on Friday. 

The 115th Fighter Wing will perform the flyover of Madison's near west side at the military funeral for the former commander of the Wisconsin National Guard. 

Downtown residents can expect to see and hear the two-ship formation of the F-16 passing overhead at approximately 1 p.m. 

