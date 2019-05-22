Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran

28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs via CNN A US Air Force F-16 fighter similar to the one that crashed in Taiwan.

28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs via CNN A US Air Force F-16 fighter similar to the one that crashed in Taiwan.

MADISON, Wis. - A flyover is expected in honor of Maj. Gen. Raymond A. Matera on Friday.

The 115th Fighter Wing will perform the flyover of Madison's near west side at the military funeral for the former commander of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Downtown residents can expect to see and hear the two-ship formation of the F-16 passing overhead at approximately 1 p.m.

