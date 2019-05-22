Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran
MADISON, Wis. - A flyover is expected in honor of Maj. Gen. Raymond A. Matera on Friday.
The 115th Fighter Wing will perform the flyover of Madison's near west side at the military funeral for the former commander of the Wisconsin National Guard.
Downtown residents can expect to see and hear the two-ship formation of the F-16 passing overhead at approximately 1 p.m.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Protesters accuse Rastafari church of racist, homophobic conduct
- DOT says citations on interstate have dropped drastically, but warn drivers ahead of Memorial Day
- SSM Health changes plan on South Park St. clinic location
- UW Police to patrol Upham Woods in Juneau County
- Flyover expected at funeral for Madison veteran
- 77-year-old arrested after car chase, police say