Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

News

Flyover expected at Camp Randall Stadium before Badgers game

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 10:41 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:41 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A flyover is expected to take place before the Badger football game Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, a KC-135 refueling tanker will conduct a low-level training flight over Camp Randall Stadium leading up to the Wisconsin vs. Iowa game.

The flyover is expected to happen at around 3 p.m., which is when the Badger football game will start.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration