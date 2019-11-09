Flyover expected at Camp Randall Stadium before Badgers game

Brian Bahr/2006 Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - A flyover is expected to take place before the Badger football game Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, a KC-135 refueling tanker will conduct a low-level training flight over Camp Randall Stadium leading up to the Wisconsin vs. Iowa game.

The flyover is expected to happen at around 3 p.m., which is when the Badger football game will start.

