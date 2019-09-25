Flying for Christmas or Thanksgiving? AAA says book now

News

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 05:58 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - According to the experts over at AAA starting today for the next month is the best time to book flights. 

"This time of year really is the sweet spot to buy tickets," Nick Jarmusz, AAA Public Relations Director said. 

A good rule of thumb is to book everything before Halloween that way you don't see choices dwindle. 
For Thanksgiving flights you'll likely find the best deals on Monday the 25th and Thanksgiving day itself.
 

For Christmas, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the cheapest flights.

Last minute travelers get the best overall pricing if they book 7 to 13 days prior to their intended travel date but of course you do run the risk of extremely limited availability.

"It's a gamble because you never know if there is going to be availability or not. A lot of times you may be left with options that create more stress or don't quite fit the schedule that you're looking to make and then you run the risk of having no options," Jarmusz said. 

Remember when booking the flights to factor in baggage fees as they can be very different from airline to airline.
 

 

 

