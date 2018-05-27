Flowers stolen from veterans' graves on Memorial Day weekend
BARABOO, Wis. - Baraboo police are investigating flower thefts from a local grave over the weekend.
Many of the missing flowers were stolen from the graves of military veterans at the Walnut Hill and St. Joseph's Cemeteries, according to a Facebook post by police.
“These families are upset at the actions of the offenders, and ask the flowers be returned,” the post read.
Police believe the thefts happened during the day. Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 608-355-2720.
Local And Regional News
- Richland County deputies: Woman injured seriously in drunk driving crash
- Rock County offers cooling centers for high-temperature weekend
- No injuries reported in two fights overnight, police say
- Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends former state prosecutor
- Texas man charged in Arkansas slaying of Wisconsin man
- Officer stuck by needle while searching suspect's purse, police say