Flowers stolen from veterans' graves on Memorial Day weekend

BARABOO, Wis. - Baraboo police are investigating flower thefts from a local grave over the weekend.

Many of the missing flowers were stolen from the graves of military veterans at the Walnut Hill and St. Joseph's Cemeteries, according to a Facebook post by police.

“These families are upset at the actions of the offenders, and ask the flowers be returned,” the post read.

Police believe the thefts happened during the day. Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 608-355-2720.