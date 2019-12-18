Flower Lane man suffers head injuries after robbery near apartment, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Flower Lane man suffered head injuries after a robbery near his apartment Tuesday night.
According to a Madison police incident report, the victim said he was pistol-whipped and choked by two armed men in the 7100 block of Flower Lane.
Police said one man wore a ski mask and the other had a hood pulled over his head.
Officials believe the victim was specifically targeted.
The report said the victim needed stitches.
Police took two cellphones and a watch from the scene. A K-9 searched the area but did not locate any suspects.
