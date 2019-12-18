Flower Lane man suffers head injuries after robbery near apartment, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Flower Lane man suffered head injuries after a robbery near his apartment Tuesday night.

According to a Madison police incident report, the victim said he was pistol-whipped and choked by two armed men in the 7100 block of Flower Lane.

Police said one man wore a ski mask and the other had a hood pulled over his head.

Officials believe the victim was specifically targeted.

The report said the victim needed stitches.

Police took two cellphones and a watch from the scene. A K-9 searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

