Flower Lane man suffers head injuries after robbery near apartment, police say

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 10:27 AM CST

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:27 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A Flower Lane man suffered head injuries after a robbery near his apartment Tuesday night. 

According to a Madison police incident report, the victim said he was pistol-whipped and choked by two armed men in the 7100 block of Flower Lane. 

Police said one man wore a ski mask and the other had a hood pulled over his head. 

Officials believe the victim was specifically targeted.

The report said the victim needed stitches.

Police took two cellphones and a watch from the scene. A K-9 searched the area but did not locate any suspects. 

