SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- A Florida man is putting together two of his favorite hobbies to break a world record. Dean Matt is a pickleball player and avid pilot who's traveling across the county to the 48 contiguous states. It's part of what he's called the 48-48-48 challenge, hoping to play 48 matches in 48 states in less than 48 days.
On Tuesday, Matt played his one and only Wisconsin match at the Wyndham Hills Park Pickleball Complex in Sun Prairie. It was his 26th stop, telling News 3 Now that he's trying to take it all in.
"It was really just an excuse to come out and visit to tell 48 stories," Matt said. "I've been flying since high school, so I've seen a lot of the country but not this compact."
His plan is to complete the trip in 26 days. Over his first 16 days, he's been putting his typical days' worries on the backburner.
"When I'm in Florida, I watch a political news station all day, I won't tell you which one," he said. "And you get so excited, and I haven't talked politics in two weeks, I've talked to Democrats and Republicans I'm sure but I couldn't tell you which ones they are. When you're out here playing pickleball, it doesn't really matter.
While speaking after his match, Matt said the people he met today in Sun Prairie are some of the best he's met so far.
"This is a great turnout, everybody from the local pickleball community is out here. They made Johnsonville brats for us. We are so excited and are going to grab one on the plane for the way home," Matt said.
His next schedule stop is Wednesday in Chicago.
