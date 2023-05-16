Florida pilots attempting to break pickleball record

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- A Florida man is putting together two of his favorite hobbies to break a world record. Dean Matt is a pickleball player and avid pilot who's traveling across the county to the 48 contiguous states. It's part of what he's called the 48-48-48 challenge, hoping to play 48 matches in 48 states in less than 48 days. 

On Tuesday, Matt played his one and only Wisconsin match at the Wyndham Hills Park Pickleball Complex in Sun Prairie. It was his 26th stop, telling News 3 Now that he's trying to take it all in.

