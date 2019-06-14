Flooding still prompting road closures, slow-no-wake orders for many areas across Wisconsin

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. - Flooding has continued to be a problem for many areas across Wisconsin. Due to the record flooding many areas received last summer, water levels were already high. But the continued spring rains, snowmelt and high water tables continue to make flooding that much worse.

Many waterways are still well above normal for this time of year. Bayfield County temporarily closed County Highway N due to high water on Pigeon Lake. It will remain closed for several weeks.

Additionally, a private campground on Clear Lake in Rock County got a permit to raise an access road that has experienced continued flooding from rising waters since spring. Crystal and Fish lakes in Columbia and Dane counties have continued problems with flooding out shorelines and homes. Many parking lots on the campgrounds and resorts have been flooded for months.

"At this time of the year we would normally see water levels starting to recede, but the problem is made worse by the rising groundwater and river levels, said Keith Patrick, a Department of Natural Resources wetland and waterways team leader in Rhinelander. "The problems are generally most pronounced right now at many seepage lakes and are usually closely associated with groundwater. The reality is that on many seepage lakes, water levels will not recede until groundwater levels decline."

Rock and Jefferson counties have slow-no-wake ordinances in place on the Rock River. Sauk County has one on the Wisconsin River and Waushara County has one on the Wolf River due to elevated water levels. Many other areas across the state still have roads closed off because of flooding.

Wisconsin Emergency Management has a flooding hazard mitigation program to help people prevent future flood damage in their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also has a flood mitigation assistance grant program that provides resources as well. More information can be found on the DNR website.

