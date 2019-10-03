Flooding remains threat for Belle Isle residents as Lake Monona could rise to 100-year flood level

MONONA, Wis. - Flooding remains a concern for residents of Belle Isle in Monona thanks to rising lake levels in Dane County.

Lake Monona is cresting today, but Lake Mendota has risen nearly 4 inches since Wednesday, according to a release from the city.

County officials are increasing the outflow from Lake Mendota into Lake Monona, which could cause Lake Monona to rise another inch.

As of Thursday afternoon, the level of Lake Monona is at 847.65 feet. A 1-inch rise will result in a level slightly above the 100-year flood level.

Property owners are being asked to check on their shoreline to determine if sandbags are needed.

The city is providing free sand bags at Oneida Park and at the parking lot near the Winnequah Road and Healy Lane intersection. Supplies will remain at these sites until flooding risks go down.

There is currently a slow-no-wake order in place for Lake Monona.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.