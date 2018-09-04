Richland County residents advised to take immediate safety precautions due to flooding
MADISON, Wis. - Richland County residents were advised Tuesday to take immediate safety precautions because of significant flooding.
The Richland County Emergency Management team said significant flooding impacted much of the county overnight Monday.
Rushing water is seen over the road and audible in a viewer video of County Road F.
Officials said anyone who lives in a flood-prone area was urged to take the necessary steps to ensure your safety and mitigate the damaging affects of the flood water.
According to a news release, many roads are closed from the Rockbridge area toward the northern portion of Richland County. Officials told motorists not to attempt to cross a flooded roadway.
Roads in Richland County that were closed as of 11:30 a.m. include:
- Highway 131 from Viola to LaFarge closed
- Highway 80 from County DD to County CC
- County CC at Soules Creek
- County II between County I and Corwin Ridge Road
- County I just east of Highway 80
- County C from Highway 80 to Yuba
- County D Rockbridge to Blood Lane
- County DD Just south of County D
- County G between Bosstown and County E
- County E at Hood Hollow
- Highway 56 from Hwy 80 to Viola
- County E at Ewers Lane is under water
- County Q at E is closed
- County AA at Bowens Mill is closed
- Industrial Drive is closed
- Bohman Drive is closed by Doudna School
- County S west of County F is closed by Excelsior
- County W off Highway 60 is closed
- County SR by Highway 80 is closed
- County BR by Highway 80 is closed
- Highway 58 is open in Richland County, but there is shoulder damage and drivers are advised to use caution.
The county has also put a map online showing road conditions in the county.
