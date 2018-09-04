Richland County residents advised to take immediate safety precautions due to flooding

Courtesy Jackson Kinney Knapp Creek, Richland County

Courtesy Jackson Kinney Knapp Creek, Richland County

MADISON, Wis. - Richland County residents were advised Tuesday to take immediate safety precautions because of significant flooding.

The Richland County Emergency Management team said significant flooding impacted much of the county overnight Monday.

Rushing water is seen over the road and audible in a viewer video of County Road F.

Officials said anyone who lives in a flood-prone area was urged to take the necessary steps to ensure your safety and mitigate the damaging affects of the flood water.

According to a news release, many roads are closed from the Rockbridge area toward the northern portion of Richland County. Officials told motorists not to attempt to cross a flooded roadway.

Roads in Richland County that were closed as of 11:30 a.m. include:

Highway 131 from Viola to LaFarge closed

Highway 80 from County DD to County CC

County CC at Soules Creek

County II between County I and Corwin Ridge Road

County I just east of Highway 80

County C from Highway 80 to Yuba

County D Rockbridge to Blood Lane

County DD Just south of County D

County G between Bosstown and County E

County E at Hood Hollow

Highway 56 from Hwy 80 to Viola

County E at Ewers Lane is under water

County Q at E is closed

County AA at Bowens Mill is closed

Industrial Drive is closed

Bohman Drive is closed by Doudna School

County S west of County F is closed by Excelsior

County W off Highway 60 is closed

County SR by Highway 80 is closed

County BR by Highway 80 is closed

Highway 58 is open in Richland County, but there is shoulder damage and drivers are advised to use caution.

The county has also put a map online showing road conditions in the county.