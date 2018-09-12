Flooding damage across state could qualify for FEMA aid, federal disaster declaration

MADISON, Wis. - River levels are dropping and cleanup and recovering efforts are starting across the state as dry weather continues, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

County emergency management offices are still collecting damage information from the historical rain and flooding that started Aug. 17, officials said. Homeowners and businesses impacted by the flooding or storms should call 211 or their county emergency management director this week so all information can be submitted to the state level by Monday.

Wisconsin Emergency Management has been sharing damage information with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and communicating the state’s need for federal disaster assistance, according to the release. WEM is compiling county assessments and looking at infrastructure damage to roads and bridges.

Damage assessments should be finished by next week and the results will help determine which counties could quality for FEMA aid, officials said.

After the final assessment, Gov. Scott Walker will make a request to FEMA to conduct an assessment, which is the first step in federal disaster declaration, according to the release. FEMA teams will come to Wisconsin later in September to meet with local and state officials, and review assessments. The preliminary assessment could take up to four or five days, officials said.

The information FEMA gathers will be used by Walker to request a federal disaster declaration, which is expected to be submitted in early October, according to the release.

