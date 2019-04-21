Flood warning issued in Iowa County near Muscoda through Thursday

File photo of flooding in Boscobel from February of 2018.

File photo of flooding in Boscobel from February of 2018.

MUSCODA, Wis. - The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Monday night through Thursday afternoon, based on river forecasts and expected rain this week.

They are forecasting minor flooding of the Wisconsin River near Muscoda.

Iowa County Emergency Management said in a release that the river was at 7.2 feet early Sunday morning. The river reaches flood stage at 9 feet.

Officials expect the river to rise above flood stage by Monday night and continue to rise to near 9.4 feet by Tuesday, and then fall back below flood stage by Wednesday night.

At 9.5 feet, flooding could impact homes in Boscobel.

Officials warn those who live in threatened areas to be on high alert and be prepared to move to higher ground.

They are also reminding people to not drive through flooded areas.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.