Flight diverted to Madison, Green Bay slides off runway, officials say

GREEN BAY, Wis. - No one was injured when a United Airlines flight slid off of a runway in Green Bay Friday morning.

The Minneapolis-bound plane first had to make an emergency landing in Madison to refuel around 1 a.m. after taking off from Houston.

About two hours later, those pilots were forced to land in Green Bay where the plane slid off the runway.

United provided a bus to Minneapolis for the 160 passengers aboard the plane.

“Severe weather caused UA878, operating from Houston to Minneapolis, to divert to Madison,” United Airlines representatives said in a statement. “The flight took off from Madison; however, severe weather again caused a diversion to Green Bay where it left the runway. There were no injuries and we have arranged transport for passengers from the aircraft to the airport terminal. We apologize to our customers and have provided hotel accommodations.”

Airport director Tom Miller said in a statement that everyone on the plane exited using a portable set of stairs. They were taken to the terminal by bus where alternative transportation is being arranged.

One of the passengers, Carly Zierden, of Duluth, tells WBAY-TV they may be bused to the Twin Cities or rescheduled on a later flight.