MADISON, Wis. -- Hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled across the country Wednesday, and it impacted some travelers at the Dane County Regional Airport.
"It has been a day and a half let me tell you," said Jenifer Grabowski, who had a cancelled flight. She was traveling with her husband for his birthday and the Fourth of July holiday. "It's been a lot of stress."
She's one of many Americans who have had to rearrange her travel plans because of the cancelled and delayed flights.
"Now we're driving to Milwaukee to get out of here to get to Denver," said Grabowski when explaining her next move after her cancelled flight.
Data from FlightAware showed that, on Tuesday afternoon, more than 5,400 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed and more than 1,600 were canceled. Still, that's a major decrease from Monday's chaos, when more than 11,000 flights were either delayed or canceled because of severe weather and air traffic control staffing issues.
Dane County Regional Airport (DCRA)'s spokesperson Michael Riechers says the main reason for the flight issues comes after powerful storms ripped through the parts of the country, including in the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast where many busy hubs are located.
What may be surprising to some, the Southern Wisconsin's forecast which includes hazy skies from the Canadian wildfires has not impacted flights at DCRA.
"It hasn't been smoke related from what we've seen," said Riechers. "It has been storm cells, big thunderstorms, some out east, some south of us, Chicago area."
On top of the storms, staffing shortages have contributed to the problems.
"When one plane or one flight is disrupted, generally every flight thereafter for that plane is disrupted because there isn't as much slack in the system," said Riechers.
The head of United Airlines, in a strongly worded memo to staff, blamed the FAA's air traffic controller staffing problems for "unprecedented challenges" this past weekend that impacted "over 150,000 customers on United alone."
"The FAA frankly failed us this weekend," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby in an internal company memo shared with CNN.
Kirby says that on Saturday, the FAA reduced arrival rates at its major hub at Newark Liberty International Airport by 40 percent and departure rates by 75 percent, which was "almost certainly a reflection of understaffing/lower experience at the FAA."
"It led to massive delays, cancellations, diversions, as well as crews and aircraft out of position," Kirby said. "And that put everyone behind the eight ball when weather actually did hit on Sunday and was further compounded by FAA staffing shortages Sunday evening."
Kirby says he will be meeting with the FAA and Department of Transportation "to discuss what steps FAA can take in the immediate term to prevent this from happening again this summer."
"We are anticipating a busy Fourth of July weekend coming up," said Riechers.
At Dane County Regional Airport, Riechers is encouraging people to work with their airline to get where they need to go in time for the holiday.
Latest flight status information at the Dane County Regional Airport is available on its website.
