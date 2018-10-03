Fleet Farm to open Wednesday in Deforest

DEFOREST, Wis. - The newest Fleet Farm store will open on Wednesday in Deforest.

The store sells feed for farms, hunting and fishing equipment - including guns - food and clothes among other things.

President and CEO Derick Prelle said the store added between 150 and 200 jobs to the area and between five and 10 in the corporate office.

He said the Dane County area had been writing letters to him for 10 years asking for a store to be built there, and he said that was too long because of how perfect Deforest is for the shop.

“We pick stores based on how we feel we'll fit with the community,” Prelle said. “We look for places that love the outdoors. We look for places that love the seasons and like to spend time with their families, and we kind of felt Deforest was a perfect fit on that front.”

The soft opening was Tuesday. The store brought in family and friends for a closed party where they could shop the store.

Fleet Farm is opening a new store in Deforest this week. Today they are bringing in friends and family for a sneak peek at the store. #news3 pic.twitter.com/F4broFbVG4 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) October 2, 2018

The company announced grants for some local groups at the party. They donated $1,500 to the Deforest Community Foundation and $500 to both the Deforest Handy Helpers 4-H Club and the Deforest Area School District FFA chapter.

The grand opening for the store is Saturday.



