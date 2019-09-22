Flash mob on Capitol Square fights stigma of disabilities

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Flash mob fights stigma of disabilities Flash mob fights stigma of disabilities

MADISON, Wis. - A flash mob hit Capitol Square on Saturday, where dancers performed during the Dane County Farmers Market in an effort to raise awareness about autism.

About 20 people from Camp Createability danced to Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" to fight off the stigma of disabilities. The organization is a video and entertainment program for individuals with autism and other disabilities to study film and the arts.

"Going on to college for a lot of them is really difficult," said founder and director of Camp Createability, Debbie Armstrong. "That's where our program, the learning pieces of it, come because they can learn at their own skill and at their own pace."

Armstrong said autism affects everyone and that some people with autism struggle with social skills and sensory processing, both of which she said can make getting a job more difficult.

She's hoping her organization will put more people with autism into the job market.

"Be open about people with autism and really just welcome them in because so often, they bring more into our life than you can bring to them," Armstrong said.

The group plans to put on more spontaneous events, especially in April, which is considered Autism Awareness Month.

