Heavy rain, severe storms chances continue across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - After overnight flash flooding near and north of the Wisconsin River, much of the area north of a line from Prairie du Chien to Lone Rock to Wisconsin Dells is now under an Areal Flood Warning through the afternoon, and a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening.

That area has received about 3 inches to more than 5 inches of rain over the past 48 hours. Additional rainfall of 2 to 6 inches is possible through Thursday morning. A number of roads have been closed by flash flooding, and mud slides have been reported.

When driving, it is extremely important to avoid areas where water covers the road. Moving water can float your vehicle and carry it away. It is also possible that the roadway may be washed away under the water. Take another route if you encounter water of a questionable depth over the roadway.

Additional rainfall is expected over much of Wisconsin through Wednesday evening. As a warm front lifts into central Wisconsin today, the focus for heavy rain will shift to the north by this afternoon and evening.

Despite the northward shift, there is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms over southern Wisconsin, and while widespread rainfall isn't expected, thunderstorms can bring heavy rain that could lead to more localized flooding. The more widespread areas of rain in central Wisconsin may shift back to the south from late tonight into Wednesday along and ahead of a cold front that will move through the state on Wednesday. This may lead to additional flooding concerns.

As recent rain continues to make its way into area rivers, those in areas subject to river flooding should be prepared to take action. Flood warnings have been issued for most of the rivers in southern Wisconsin, and with the additional rainfall, some rivers may experience rising water levels as the additional rainfall works its way into those tributaries.

There is also a threat for severe weather late this afternoon into tonight. High winds are the main threat. There may be a chance of tornadoes as well, with the highest threat near and northwest of the La Crosse area into adjacent areas of southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, and central Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to WISC-TV3 First Alert Weather, Channel 3000.com and the WISC First Alert Weather and Traffic App for the latest weather and road conditions.