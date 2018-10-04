Flamingos coming to Bascom Hill
Campus tradition returning for another year
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Alumni Association announced Thursday that the pink plastic flamingos will flood Bascom Hill Oct. 19.
The tradition first started in 1979, when Leon Varjian filled the hill as part of the Pail and Shovel Party. Students and passersby were able to enjoy the sight of 1,008 plastic pink flamingos.
Ever since, the lawn ornaments have become a part of the University of Wisconsin–Madison's history.
Fill the Hill is a one-day effort to gain donations for the university. As there are more donations, more and more flamingos are added to the lawn of Bascom Hill.
