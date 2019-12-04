Flags will fly at half staff Thursday for former Mayor Joel Skornicka

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced in a news release Wednesday that flags will be flown at half-staff throughout Madison on Thursday in honor of former Madison Mayor Joel Skornicka.

In the release, Rhodes-Conway said, "Mayor Skornicka was a man who knew how to build consensus. We can all continue to learn from his catchphrase 'working together works.'"

The City of Madison will direct the flag of the United States and the flag of the State of Wisconsin at half-staff with authorization from Gov. Evers.

Skornicka died last month of a suspected blood clot.

He received a bachelor's degree in political science from UW-Madison in 1959 and served as assistant chancellor for the University before his term as mayor from 1979 to 1983.

Memorial services for Skornicka will be held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens at 5 p.m. Thursday.

A visitation will also be held from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Skornicka's family is asking for contributions to his memory be made to the UW-Madison Political Science Department Skornicka Public Service Fund in care of the UW Foundation at 1848 University Ave., Madison, WI; the Second Harvest Food Bank; or the Foundation for Madison Public Schools.

