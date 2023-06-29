Clinton Koloski

MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Evers has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of a WWII soldier whose remains will soon be buried in Beloit.

Army Pfc. Clinton P. Koloski died Jan. 14, 1945 at the age of 21 while his unit was on patrol near Obermuhlthal, France. U.S. Army officials said Koloski's patrol encountered German soldiers who opened fire on Koloski and his unit.