MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Evers has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of a WWII soldier whose remains will soon be buried in Beloit.
Army Pfc. Clinton P. Koloski died Jan. 14, 1945 at the age of 21 while his unit was on patrol near Obermuhlthal, France. U.S. Army officials said Koloski's patrol encountered German soldiers who opened fire on Koloski and his unit.
Koloski was killed in the firefight but his body wasn't able to be recovered at the time.
Koloski's identification tags were found more than 15 years ago; in 2016, the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency excavated the site where Koloski's tags were found, but his remains weren't there.
In 2020, the Department of Defense exhumed remains of an unknown soldier from Rhône American Cemetery in France so they could be tested. In September of 2022, those remains were successfully identified as Koloski's.
“We are glad to welcome Private First Class Koloski home so that he can finally be honored and laid to rest in his home state,” Evers said. “Private First Class Koloski gave his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear, and on behalf of the state, we are forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice.”
Koloski's remains will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Beloit. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday in his honor.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.