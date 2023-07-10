Five years after Sun Prairie explosion, pain remains for Abby Barr and firefighters

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Every July 10 for the last five years, the community of Sun Prairie has stopped to reflect.
For many, July 10, 2018 was a day they will never forget. For Abby Barr and Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, it was the worst day of their lives.
"It's amazing to me that we've hit the five year mark," Abby Barr says. "My life went on a whole new trajectory five years ago."
It was the day she lost her husband and the father to their twin girls, Cory Barr. He died as a result of his injuries in the explosion that rocked downtown Sun Prairie that stemmed from a gas leak. He was in the area trying to clear as many people from the downtown area as possible before the explosion happened.
In the five years since, the area has been rebuilt, but the wounds remain.
"Some days, the grief is the same as finding out day," Abby Barr said.
Their twin girls are now eight years old. Abby says she tries to give them age-appropriate explanations about what happened. But every year leading up the anniversary, new, tough questions always come up.
"One of my daughters was like, 'Well, was that his birthday or was that the day he died?' I said, 'Well that's the day he died and she said, 'Wow, that was just right after our third birthday.' And I said, 'Yeah, that was right after your third birthday.' And she's like, 'That's really sad.' And I'm like, yeah, I know," Abby Barr said.
So they hang on tight to the good memories with Cory.
"He was goofy and that was one of the things that comes through (in) the girls," Abby said. "The girls are very outgoing, they're not shy."
Fire Chief Chris Garrison has his own source of smiles when it comes to Cory -- including the old 1927 fire wagon he helped restore. But every July 10, the pain still flares back up for the entire fire department.
"A lot of my people will pack up and leave on that day because they don't want anything to do with that day," Garrison said. "Once you lose a firefighter, I think that'll never leave a fire department. I think that will always be there."
Garrison says every day without Cory Barr is painful, but part of honoring him is ensuring every new face that comes through the department's training room knows Barr's face and how dedicated he was every day.
"He was truly involved in the organization, not to the point of a paid on-call person, but more like a full-time person because of all the classes and education and things that he took," Garrison said.
In the five years since the explosion, the department has improved how they monitor natural gas and what might trigger a leak in old infrastructure like Sun Prairie's.
The downtown area has also begun to be rebuilt, with several new development projects in the works. It's something that gives Abby Barr mixed emotions.
"Personally, it sometimes makes me angry because I see that change, but it's a good change for downtown Sun Prairie," she said. "The world seems to keep turning, and for me, it seems like it's standing still."
Abby says she and her family have to keep walking and remembering Cory.
"There's no such thing as moving on, and I don't have to move on, because that indicates to me I have to leave Cory in the past," she said. "Whereas moving forward, I can do it with him as part of me and part of the girls and part of what I do for my life."