Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
"There's no such thing as moving on"

Five years after Sun Prairie explosion, pain remains for Abby Barr and firefighters

Five years after Sun Prairie explosion, pain remains for Abby Barr and firefighters

Five years since the deadly Sun Prairie explosion, the loss of Capt. Cory Barr still hits hard for the community.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Every July 10 for the last five years, the community of Sun Prairie has stopped to reflect.

For many, July 10, 2018 was a day they will never forget. For Abby Barr and Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, it was the worst day of their lives.

Sun Prairie to unveil statue, rename street in honor of fallen fire captain

Cory Barr
Main and Bristol intersection

Five years since a deadly explosion rocked downtown Sun Prairie, the site where the blast happened still sits empty, a visual reminder of the scar the tragedy left on the community.
COVERAGE THROUGH THE YEARS: The July 10, 2018 Sun Prairie explosion

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred