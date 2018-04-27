5- year breast cancer survivor finds purpose in raising money for others through Race for the Cure

MADISON, Wis. - Five years is a major milestone for any breast cancer survivor. That's how long Rhonda Hilmershausen has been cancer-free: 1,841 days to be exact. But even though this fighter from Deforest is healthy, her motivation to fight for others is as strong as ever.

To understand Rhonda's determination, you have to go back to 2013. Anyone who knows Rhonda, knows her hair is her "thing."

"It always had to be perfect," she quipped. "It always had to be in place. That was who I was: my hair."

That's why five years ago, the Thursday before Race for the Cure, was one of the toughest parts of Rhonda's cancer fight. Several treatments into chemotherapy, she shaved her entire head.

"Then, the eyebrows start falling out and the eyelashes and then you just feel generic," Rhonda remembered, through tears. "That was probably the worst part of the whole thing: you just feel like you're generic. You're not even feeling sick. You just feel like nothing."

Sporting her shaved head, Rhonda raced in Madison and back in her hometown of Wausau in 2013, just one month after undergoing a TRAM-flap procedure to remove a cancerous lump from her breast.

It was Rhonda's friend, a breast cancer survivor herself, who got her involved in the race.

"She looked me in the eye and said, 'We're going to do this Race for the Cure. Whether I have to strap you in a gurney and drag you there, we are going."

They've been "breast friends" ever since. It's now their Race for the Cure team name and a system of undying financial and emotional support for Rhonda and the nearly 270,000 Americans diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone.

"Men and women should not have to go through this disease and say, 'I can't afford to have it,' Rhonda said, of her motivation.

Seventy-five percent of the money raised for the race stays local to pay for treatments and education, plus expenses like day care, car insurance, and bus rides. Money aside, Rhonda spends her time motivating women and men in the midst of their own cancer battles, giving them hope that they too can survive and thrive like her.

"You look beautiful, whether you have no hair or not because you're still beautiful inside," said Rhonda.

Three weeks out from race day, Rhonda has already surpassed her fundraising goal of $10,000. She's raised around $13,000 so far, but has her eye on $15,000 and is hoping you will help .

Rhonda said it took her a long time to figure out why she got cancer, but events like the Race for the Cure make it clear. This is the reason she got cancer: to share her story, to raise money, and to fight on behalf of other women battling breast cancer.