Five-hour standoff on Madison's east side ends with an arrest

MADISON, Wis. - A nearly five-hour standoff on Madison's east side ended early Saturday morning with an arrest.

Madison Police said they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday that someone was shooting a gun on the 6300 block of Seven Pines Avenue.

They said, once they arrived, the man rushed into a house on that block.

Nearly five hours later, the MPD SWAT team got the man, identified as Fredrick G. Jackson, to come out of the house. He was arrested on several charges, including recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers said they don't believe Jackson was initially firing his gun at a specific person or house.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.