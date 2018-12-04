Five Badgers receive American Volleyball Coaches Association honors

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its 2018 Division I Regional Awards Tuesday morning.



Five members of the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team received honors. Junior right side hitter Madison Duello, sophomore setter Sydney Hilley and sophomore middle blocker Dana Rettke made the all-Northeast Region team. Junior libero Tiffany Clark and senior middle blocker Tionna Williams received honorable mention honors.



The No. 6 Badgers will take on San Diego in the Sweet Sixteen at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The winner of that matchup will play the winner of No. 14 Marquette/No. 3 Illinois on Saturday.



She's been an absolute terror this year. And there's plenty more to come. #RiseAsOne || #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/f4gXlcGL8j — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 4, 2018

