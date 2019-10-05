Fitchrona Road between Lacy, Nesbitt roads reopens following flooding

FITCHBURG, Wis. - The city of Fitchburg announced Friday that Fitchrona Road between Lacy and Nesbitt roads has reopened after flooding.

According to a news release from the city, there was previously flooding Friday morning underneath the U.S. Highway 151 bridges.

The release said construction on the roundabout at Fitchrona and Nesbitt roads has been completed, as the roundabout opened at 2 p.m.

There will still be landscaping work within the construction area for the next few weeks but the work will be done during off-peak times from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city said contractors and equipment might block traffic or cause delays as a result.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.