Fitchburg to pay Madison for Raymond Road repair

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:23 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison and Fitchburg have come up with a plan to fix a section of broken Raymond Road.

The section near Verona Road was damaged after extreme freezing and thawing this winter. Previously representatives from Fitchburg said the city ran out of funding to fix the road due to a long list of other road repairs caused by winter weather.

On Monday the city of Madison finance committee unanimously decided to accept money from Fitchburg to do the repair. Now Madison crews will handle it, and Fitchburg will just be responsible for reimbursing its portion, which is $99,500.

The plan just needs final approval from Madison Common Council next week.
 

