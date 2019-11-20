Fitchburg police searching for wanted man considered dangerous

Fitchburg Police Department

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are searching for a wanted man who is considered dangerous.

A news release said Allen C. Artis Jr., 30, of Fitchburg, is an alleged suspect in a violent domestic abuse incident that happened in Fitchburg Thursday.

Officers have probable cause to arrest Artis on a number of felony charges, including first-degree reckless injury, substantial battery and false imprisonment.

Artis is believed to also have connections in the Fond du Lac area. Police said he is considered dangerous and should not be approached if found.

Anyone who sees Artis in public is encouraged to call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts can contact the Fithburg Police Department at 608-270-4300, the Police Department's anonymous tipster line at 608) 270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. You can also send a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg."

An open investigation is ongoing.

