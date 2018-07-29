Fitchburg police searching for an armed man who robbed Kwik Trip at gunpoint
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg Police are searching for an armed man who they say robbed a Kwik Trip early Sunday morning.
Police say the robbery occurred around 2:30 a.m. July 29 at the gas station on the 6100 block of McKee Road.
They say a man walked into the store, pointed a gun at employees, and demanded money.
By the time police arrived, the man had gotten away with an unknown amount of money.
Fitchburg Police, the Dane County Sheriff's Office, and the Town of Madison Police are all involved in the search for the armed man.
