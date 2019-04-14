Fitchburg police respond to shots fired at 'large party'

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police responded to reports of shots fired at a "large party" early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers heard reports of shots fired at a building in the 2300 block of Traceway Drive at 2:41 a.m.

When they arrived, a party was breaking up. Upon investigation, shell casings were found in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported, officials said. Police have no information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4321.

