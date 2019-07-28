Fitchburg Police pair with students on $300 shopping spree

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Students from Madison and Verona school districts were accompanied by Fitchburg police on a $300 shopping spree Saturday through the Police Department's first Back to School with a Cop event.

School guidance counselors chose nine children between second and eighth grade to be paired with nine cops on a school supply trip to the Target in Fitchburg

"I have a lot of pencils [now], so if my pencils snap and they get low, I have a lot of them that I get to use," said fourth grader Jaebyn from Verona Area School District.

Target fully funded the event and allowed the kids and their families to keep extra money from the $300 allowance on a Target gift card.

Students were allowed to buy school supplies like pens, pencils, notebooks and clothes.

Fitchburg police Sgt. Matthew J. Laha said the event is not only beneficial to students, but it's also beneficial to the Police Department because it gives the police an opportunity to form positive relationships with the community.

"It opens up those lines of communication," Laha said. "It builds trust between police and the community, which is what we're trying to do as an organization."

The nine chosen students were selected based off their family's low financial income and the students' high dedication to academics.

Students also received a free haircut from Salon KB in Fitchburg and a free toothbrush and toothpaste from First Choice Dental.

This is the first time Back to School with a Cop was hosted, but Laha anticipates the event will happen again.

