FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Fitchburg police made an arrest Friday in connection with an armed robbery they said occurred at an apartment complex on the city's west side in June.
Police said a 17-year-old was arrested following a search of a home in the 6800 block of Putnam Road in Madison. The Madison Police Department SWAT team assisted in the search.
Police said four guns were found during the search. Two of the guns were allegedly modified with switches, which allow a semi-automatic gun to be fired as an automatic one.
One of the two modified guns was allegedly a ghost gun. Police said one of the guns was reported stolen. Police said they also found narcotics, including a 55 gram mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.
The teen was charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime, two counts of felony bail jumping, four counts of possessing a firearm as an adjudicated delinquent of a felony and two counts of possession of a machine gun.
He was also charged with receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
During an initial appearance Wednesday, his cash bond was set at $10,000. As a condition of his bond, he was ordered to stay in his home at all times except for school, employment, court appearances, or meetings with his attorney.
