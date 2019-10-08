Fitchburg police looking for men who allegedly stole SUV, crashed into squad car

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are looking for the men who allegedly stole an SUV and crashed into a squad car Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department, an officer found what was believed to be a stolen white Audi SUV in a parking lot on the 4500 block of Thurston Lane at 4:31 p.m.

The release said the officer came to a stop in his squad car and prepared to make contact with the vehicle's occupants when the SUV intentionally collided into the squad car and struck its side to escape. The officer did not suffer any injuries from the collision.

Police said other officers arrived to chase the vehicle, as it drove off at a high rate of speed after hitting the squad car.

The suspects have been described as black males in their early 20s, while the SUV should have damage on the front passenger's side.

Anyone with information about the incident can leave an anonymous tip by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

