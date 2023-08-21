Police in Fitchburg are investigating a Saturday afternoon murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead.

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Police in Fitchburg are investigating a Saturday afternoon murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the Fitchburg Police Department said its officers responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 2800 block of Rimrock Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday.