FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Police in Fitchburg are investigating a Saturday afternoon murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead.
In a news release Monday afternoon, the Fitchburg Police Department said its officers responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 2800 block of Rimrock Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
When officers got to the scene, they found a 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, who police said "had a relationship and lived together at the residence," dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Autopsies showed the woman died from multiple gunshot wounds and the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.
Neither person's name has been released.
Police did not say what may have led to the incident.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is open 24/7 at 800-799-7233. DAIS -- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services -- can be reached by phone at 608-251-4445, by text 24/7 at 608-420-4638 or online at abuseintervention.org.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or considering suicide, there are resources available to help. Calling 988 nationwide will connect you to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In Dane County, Journey Mental Health Center has a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline at 608-280-2600.
