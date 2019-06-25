BREAKING NEWS

Fitchburg police investigating shots fired incident

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 08:09 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:10 AM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are investigating reports of shots fired in the city early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Smithfield Drive around 4:40 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard three shots and a vehicle speed away, according to a release by the Fitchburg Police Department.

Officers said they found evidence that indicates a shooting occurred.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, according to the release.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers hotline at 608-266-6014.
 


 

