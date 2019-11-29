Fitchburg police investigating robbery on Fish Hatchery Road

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are investigating a robbery at a Stop-N-Go Thursday night.

According to a news release, officers were called to Stop-N-Go at 2932 Fish Hatchery Road for a report of an armed robbery at 8:56 p.m.

Police said there were two people wearing masks who had entered the store, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money.

Officials said the robbers left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The release said the Verona K-9 unit attempted a track but could not find the people.

The City of Madison police also assisted in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.