Fitchburg police investigate shots fired on city's northwest side
FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are investigating after a man reportedly fired a gun and left the scene just after midnight.
According to a release, a caller reported a shot being fired and seeing a man walking away from the area in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way at 12:02 a.m. Friday.
Police said officers found a shell casing where the subject was seen, but the man was not found.
At this time, there is no evidence that anyone was injured or anything was damaged as a result of the gunshot.
Fitchburg police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Local And Regional News
