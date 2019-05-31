News

Fitchburg police investigate shots fired on city's northwest side

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:59 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 09:49 AM CDT

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are investigating after a man reportedly fired a gun and left the scene just after midnight.

According to a release, a caller reported a shot being fired and seeing a man walking away from the area in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way at 12:02 a.m. Friday. 

Police said officers found a shell casing where the subject was seen, but the man was not found. 

At this time, there is no evidence that anyone was injured or anything was damaged as a result of the gunshot.

Fitchburg police are continuing to investigate the incident.  

