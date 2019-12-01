Fitchburg police investigate crash involving minors, stolen car

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Fitchburg police are investigating a crash that happened in the 2200 block of Rosenberry Road late Saturday.

Officers say a 16-year-old driver veered off the road and slammed into a tree head-on at 9 p.m. They found the driver unconscious with several serious injuries.

Right now, the driver is listed in critical condition.

The car involved, according to police, had been previously reported stolen from the city of Madison.

Several other passengers in the car were also hurt during the crash. Officers found a 14-year-old with serious facial injuries nearby, and a 21-year-old a couple blocks from the scene with possible broken bones. Police believe a fourth person may also have been in the car.

The three are all in the hospital this morning as Fitchburg police continue to investigate.

