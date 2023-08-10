JUNEAU, Wis. -- A Dodge County jury on Wednesday found a Fitchburg man guilty of sexual assault of a child and other sex-related crimes, online court records show.
Terry Gould, 48, faced a total of seven charges in Dodge County including: two counts repeated sexual assault of a child; four separate incest-related crimes; and one count of sexual intercourse with a child over 16.
The jury ultimately found Gould guilty of one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and two of the incest-related charges. The jury found him not guilty of a second charge of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Court records also show three of Gould's charges -- sexual intercourse with a child over the age of 16, and the two counts of incest with a child -- were dismissed following a motion from prosecutors.
Gould's sentencing hearing for his Dodge County case is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Gould also faces a number of similar charges in Green County where court officials entered not-guilty pleas on Gould's behalf back in November 2022. His trial in that case is scheduled for late October.
Records filed in that case show two of Gould's alleged victims told police the 48-year-old repeatedly sexually assaulted them, with one adding it happened "enough times to where I don’t remember a lot of specifics because it just happened."
If you or someone you know has been a victim of rape or sexual assault, there are resources available. The Rape Crisis Center in Madison has a 24-hour hotline at 608-251-7273 for English speakers and 608-258-2567 for Spanish speakers. The National Sexual Assault Hotline can also be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.
