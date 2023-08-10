Gavel

JUNEAU, Wis. -- A Dodge County jury on Wednesday found a Fitchburg man guilty of sexual assault of a child and other sex-related crimes, online court records show.

Terry Gould, 48, faced a total of seven charges in Dodge County including: two counts repeated sexual assault of a child; four separate incest-related crimes; and one count of sexual intercourse with a child over 16.