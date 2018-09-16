Fitchburg man arrested on suspicion of fourth OWI offense

Photo courtesy of Dane County Jail

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police said they arrested a Fitchburg resident early Sunday morning after the man had a 0.19 blood alcohol content level during a traffic offense, more than twice the legal limit in Wisconsin.

Orville Townsend, 31, was pulled over on University Avenue at Highway 12 at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Middleton Police Department. During the traffic stop, Townsend admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and failed a field sobriety test.

Townsend was sent to Dane County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated. He was also ticketed on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle after having his driver's license revoked.