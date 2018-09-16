News

Fitchburg man arrested on suspicion of fourth OWI offense

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 07:42 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 07:42 AM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Middleton police said they arrested a Fitchburg resident early Sunday morning after the man had a 0.19 blood alcohol content level during a traffic offense, more than twice the legal limit in Wisconsin. 

Orville Townsend, 31, was pulled over on University Avenue at Highway 12 at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Middleton Police Department. During the traffic stop, Townsend admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and failed a field sobriety test.

Townsend was sent to Dane County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense of operating while intoxicated. He was also ticketed on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle after having his driver's license revoked. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration