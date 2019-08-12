Fitchburg house fire leaves more than $10,000 in damage, no injuries

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A house fire in Fitchburg left more than $10,000 in damages Sunday night.

Dane County Dispatch said they received a call for a structure fire at 5614 Byrneland Street in Fitchburg at 6:56 p.m.

Officials said the home was vacant and there are no injuries.

They said the fire was self-venting and mostly contained to the attic. The first and second floors are reportedly not damaged.

