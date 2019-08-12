Fitchburg home reignites hours after initial fire

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Officials in Fitchburg are looking into what caused a house fire to reignite hours after crews originally put it out.

The initial fire happened at 5614 Byrneland Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday. Crews were able to get the fire in the attic under control, with the last units leaving the scene at about 10:30 p.m.

"We had been on scene for a good three hours. There were no signs of fire, we had investigators inside, the air was monitoring at normal levels, and we really had no signs of fire or smoke," said Fitchburg Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher.

Later in the night, a Fitchburg police officer on patrol in the neighborhood saw flames coming from the roof of the same house at about 2 a.m. Monday. Multiple departments from across the area responded to help put out the second fire.

"Even though we had a situation where we felt it was well under control, there's a number of things that can contribute to this fire starting again," said Pulvermacher.​​

A couple of units remained on scene Monday morning to monitor hot spots and make sure the fire was out.

Pulvermacher says the house is vacant, with no one living in it and no one inside at the time of the fires. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires is still unknown.

