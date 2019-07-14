Fitchburg Festival of Speed competitions include bikers of all experiences, age levels

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Bikers from beginners to professionals raced in multiple competitions Saturday as part of the second annual Fitchburg Festival of Speed at Agora Pavilion.

Some races were competitive and offered prizes to winners, but others were more recreational. Races like Saturday morning's 25-mile bike race, the 5K run/walk and a kids' fun run were more about having fun than they were about winning.

One of the participants in the 25-mile bike race, Mark Hamilton, biked with his wife Saturday. Hamilton has been biking for about 25 years.

"There were a great group of people that rode that talked to each other on the way," Hamilton said. "And there were some great flats but also some challenging hills. We got to go early in the morning before there was any traffic on the roads."

For those with a competitive spirit, they had the chance to race in a number of bike races, all of which went around a 0.71-mile closed loop. The races ranged from 20 minutes of biking to 70, depending on the class the biker fell into. Classes ranged from a beginner's level five to a professional's level one.

All competitive racers had to be USA Cycling registered in order to race, but registration was available the morning of the event at the pavilion.

"It's for everyone," said Lucas Molloy, event director for the 2019 Fitchburg Festival of Speed. "It's family fun. You get the interactive kid zone, fireworks, concert, bicycling, competitive nature. So, it's the best of both worlds."

The races finished at night with a celebratory concert and fireworks.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.