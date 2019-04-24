Fitchburg Days cancelled indefinitely

Scott Beedy Splash Pad Public Meeting Scheduled For Tuesday

FITCHBURG,Wis. - The mayor of Fitchburg confirms to News 3 Now that Fitchburg Days is cancelled indefinitely. Fitchburg City Council denied granting an alcohol license to the annual festival Tuesday.

Last year, the event was cut short following arrests and battery complaints. Two teens were arrested and another two were issued citations.

